The new Google Pixel Tablets should be one of the biggest news announced by Google at its annual Google I/O event, taking place this week on May 10, 2023, some technical features I am leaked before its presentation.

It seems that Amazon Japan has let slip a page on the device in question, evidently ended up online by mistake and containing all the specifications and technical characteristics of the Google Pixel Tablet. Obviously this is not official information, but given the source it can be considered quite reliable.

The portable device is obviously a tablet based on Android and part of the Pixel line, which also includes the famous Mountain View smartphones. Based on what emerged, it should be a tablet with a screen of 11 inches, equipped with Google Tensor G2 chip (the same featured in the Google Pixel 7) and 8GB of RAM, with storage memory up to 256GB.

The display should be an LCD with resolution 2560×1600, 500 nits of brightness and battery capable of guaranteeing up to 12 hours of streaming video, in addition to support for the USI 2.0 stylus pen. The endowment of the device also includes two 8 Megapixel cameras, quad speakers, three microphones, USB-C port and Wi-Fi 6.

The. was also leaked from the same leak price, which in Japan is 79,800 yen for the model with 128 GB memory, or about 540 euros. Previously, however, rumors had emerged that spoke of a starting price of around 600 euros, so we have to wait for clarification on this aspect.

The release date could be June 20, 2023. In the meantime, look forward to seeing Google I/O 2023 taking place on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, with all the new things coming.