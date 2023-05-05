Google has officially announced the Google Pixel Foldthe first foldable smartphone of the Moutain View company, with a short teaser trailer attached that offers us a taste of the design of the device. Details on dimensions, technical specifications, price and launch date will be revealed during the conference Google I/O scheduled for May 10.

For the moment, in fact, the company has taken good care of offering further details on the Pixel Fold, even if thanks to the leaks that have previously emerged on the net we can get an idea of ​​some of its characteristics.

Specifically, we are talking about an external 5.8-inch display with a resolution of 2092×1080 pixels and an internal one of 7.6 inches from 2208×1840 pixels, in practice we are talking about the size of a small tablet. The Pixel Fold should also mount the Tensor G2 processor already seen on Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, with 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM, up to 512 GB of UFS 3.1 internal memory, Bluetooth 5.2 and Wi-Fi 6E.

As for the photographic sector, we are talking about five cameras supplied. One 9.5MP front, one 8MP internal, and a trio of 48+10.8+10.8MP in the rear. The rumors on the net also indicate a recommended price of $1,799 for the base model of Pixel Fold with 256GB.

We won’t have to wait long to find out if the rumors above are true or not. As mentioned at the beginning, all the details relating to the Pixel Fold will be announced during the Google I / O which will take place starting from 19:00 Italian on Wednesday 10 May. We will follow the event live with you on the Multiplayer.it Twitch channel, ready to comment on all the news presented by the Mountain View giant for the occasion.