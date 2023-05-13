Google Pixel Fold is from Google which as you well know has for years now held a line of smartphones produced and marketed by the company itself. Launched in 2010 with the Nexus One model, the series was rebranded as Pixel in 2016. Google phones are known for offering a pure Android experience, without customization or bloatware. They also offer great integration with Google services, such as Assistant, Maps and Photos. Today we are here to tell you about the company brochure and the mega ratings behind it. So stay with us!

Google Pixel Fold, the company collects your used iPhone!

If you are an Apple user and you tremble at the mere idea of ​​owning a leaflet, then this could be an opportunity to abandon Apple forever. While there isn’t even a shadow of a foldable iPhone yet, the brand new Google Pixel Fold could be right for you. Google has come up with a really convenient plan which could definitely convince you to switch phones. Let’s take a look at the take-back ratings of your used car together:

iPhone 14 Pro Max or 13 Pro Max 128 GB: 855 euros

iPhone 14 Pro or 13 Pro 128 GB: 815 euros

iPhone 14 or 13 128 GB: 735 euros

iPhone 13 mini 128 GB: 650 euros

iPhone 12 Pro 128GB: 590 euros

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 256 GB: 310 euros

Google Pixel 7 Pro 128 GB: 430 euros

The maneuver is clear: Google is overestimating the used, in particular the one inherent to the most popular iPhones and that is the 13. A move to snatch some Apple customers out of hand? Nothing could be simpler, but in any case we advise you to take advantage of the offer on the fly. Just think that the iPhone 12 is valued at 590 euros despite his now venerable age. In short, will you take the opportunity?

If you’re a Pixel lover, have you heard of the new celestial headphones yet?