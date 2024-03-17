Google Pixel Fold is one of the latest generation devices Google, a high-end foldable very similar to its Samsung counterpart. Today, however, we are not here to praise the smartphone, but to talk to you about it a bug that is creating a lot of problems to users.

Google Pixel Fold: complaints about a scrolling bug arrive

According to the testimonies that have appeared on the web, Google Pixel Fold currently has a rather annoying bug that concerns scrolling on the screen. As you well know, when scrolling on a touch device, it is good practice for the screen to continue moving and gradually slow down. However on these devices, the movement stops as soon as the finger is lifted from the display.

Pixel Fold users: Is scrolling on the inner display wonky for you? Some users are reporting that scrolling inertia on the inner display has been weird, especially on recent Android 14 builds (both the latest stable QPR2-based build and the QPR3 beta). For example, gestures like… pic.twitter.com/hgf3GF8QpD — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) March 8, 2024

The bug has been dubbed “sitcky scrolling” and occurs mostly on the internal large screen, but some users have encountered it also on the external one. In any case, for the moment, not even a temporary solution has yet been found and even Google has not yet expressed its opinion on the matter.

The information is therefore limited but we know that the bug had already appeared with Android 13 and is present also with Android 14. We obviously hope that the company is working on a solution, also because a bug like this ruins the experience of using the device.