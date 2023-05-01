Google Pixel Fold is in the air and this is certainly not the first time we’ve told you about it. When it comes out it will undoubtedly be an excellent terminal, after all mom Google has a lot of experience in the production of Android devices. Anyway, today we want bring you some pictures which if they turn out to be true, would be very interesting!

Google Pixel Fold: a rumor shows the first official images

After telling you about the latest changes regarding the Android betas here, today we are ready to share with you news regarding the Google Pixel Fold. In the last few hours, Evan Blass has shared some unpublished shots on his Twitter. We’re looking at really detailed looking renders and that they would appear to be entirely authentic.

It is evident that the thickness of the device is really reduced compared to the other proposals on the market. Furthermore, it would appear to be a much smaller smartphone than those we are used to seeing lately. There’s no denying, all that remains is to wait for official news. Only for the moment therefore, we leave you at the mercy of data sheet which, however, is still missing some data: