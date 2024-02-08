Rumors indicate that Google's next foldable will skip a generation of processors and aims to feature a Tensor G4.
According to Android Authority sources, Google is preparing to launch several new smartphones this year, including the Pixel 9 and 9 Pro, which have already been the subject of rumors, and the long-awaited Pixel 8a, scheduled for the I /O of spring.
The 2024 lineup is also expected to include the Pixel Fold 2, the foldable successor to the model unveiled last May.
Pixel Fold marked the debut in the world of foldable devices thanks to a unique and particular design, but it has not been spared from criticism, given that many would have wanted it with a more powerful chipset than the dated one Tensor G2.
However, it seems that the company is capitalizing on the experience.
According to the latest rumors, it seems that Mountain View's next foldable phone is currently undergoing tests that include an increase in RAM and storage speeds compared to the previous model.
Furthermore, it is rumored that the processor will pass directly from Tensor G2 to the new Tensor G4.
Thanks to the information provided, we have the first details on Mountain View's upcoming foldable phone, known internally by the code name “Comet”.
Aiming for the maximum
Initially, an anonymous source had revealed that the first prototypes of the Pixel Fold 2 were being tested with the Tensor G3, identified with the code name “zuma”.
However, Google would later update the chipset and is now apparently testing a foldable model, branded as “zumapro” and developed in collaboration with Samsung, equipped with the Tensor G4. This could mean that the new device could be equipped with the faster and more efficient SoC.
The Pixel Fold 2 is currently in the Engineering Validation Test (EVT) phase, which suggests that its official launch is not yet imminent, and it is uncertain whether the device will be previewed during the Google I/O 2024 keynote.
There could also be a possibility of an earlier launch later in the year.
All-round improvements
In the Pixel Fold, to reduce costs, Google chose to use the slower UFS 3.1 standard. With the successor, one could be exploited UFS 4.0 storagethus improving the overall responsiveness of the device, including application launch and loading times.
In addition to the Tensor G4 upgrade, the device is expected to feature an increase in RAM over the original Pixel Fold, which featured 12GB of LPDDR5 memory.
The new version is likely to boast 16 GB of RAM. The increase appears to be a logical move to integrate capacity artificial intelligence which require significant memory resources.
The report did not address the question of the possible price: we have as a reference point that of the first device, which is 1799 dollars.
However, there's also the possibility that Google could offer the new model at a lower price than its predecessor, which could give it a competitive advantage.
