According to Android Authority sources, Google is preparing to launch several new smartphones this year, including the Pixel 9 and 9 Pro, which have already been the subject of rumors, and the long-awaited Pixel 8a, scheduled for the I /O of spring.

The 2024 lineup is also expected to include the Pixel Fold 2, the foldable successor to the model unveiled last May.

Pixel Fold marked the debut in the world of foldable devices thanks to a unique and particular design, but it has not been spared from criticism, given that many would have wanted it with a more powerful chipset than the dated one Tensor G2.

However, it seems that the company is capitalizing on the experience.

According to the latest rumors, it seems that Mountain View's next foldable phone is currently undergoing tests that include an increase in RAM and storage speeds compared to the previous model.

Furthermore, it is rumored that the processor will pass directly from Tensor G2 to the new Tensor G4.

Thanks to the information provided, we have the first details on Mountain View's upcoming foldable phone, known internally by the code name “Comet”.