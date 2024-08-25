Wireless earphones have undoubtedly become one of the most used accessories in everyday life, during workouts or while traveling. Considering this, Amazon Italy has therefore thought it a good idea to offer you earphones Google Pixel Buds A-Series on offer at all-time low with an excellent 39% discountallowing you to save 40 euros compared to the recommended price. If you are interested in purchasing them, simply click on this addressor alternatively click on the box immediately below.
Google Pixel Buds A-Series are available on offer on Amazon for only 59.99 eurosagainst the 99 euros of the recommended price. The earphones are sold and shipped by Amazonso you can safely take advantage of the Prime service to guarantee free one-day delivery.
Google Pixel Buds A-Series Highlights
The sound quality in this case is guaranteed by the presence of the 12mm dynamic driverswhich provide a deep and clear sound. Excellent autonomy, thanks to the long-lasting battery that guarantees up to 5 hours of listening time on a single charge, which last up to 24 hours with the added help of the charging case.
Thanks to the presence of beamforming microphones you will be able to make clear and precise calls, even in the most crowded places. Not to mention the Ergonomic designwith the presence of well 3 sizes of inserts that adapt to any ear shape.
#Google #Pixel #Buds #ASeries #wireless #earphones #fly #alltime #Amazon #Italy
Leave a Reply