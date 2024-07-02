As the next-generation Pixel phone launch approaches, details are emerging about new AI features that could be built into Google’s devices. One in particular has sparked interest and discussion: the “Pixel Screenshots” feature, which is designed to save and process useful information from your screenshots, allowing you to search through them. Unlike Microsoft’s “Recall” tool, which automatically captures activity on your device, Google’s version will only process screenshots you’ve taken manually. This less invasive approach should alleviate some of the privacy concerns that led Microsoft to delay Recall’s launch on Windows 11.

According to the preview, users will be able to turn the AI ​​processing feature for screenshots on or off at any time. When enabled, the feature will be able to summarize screenshots or answer questions about the information in them. Google will also save metadata, such as links, app names, and the time the screenshot was taken, to make it easier to find specific images.

It’s not just “Pixel Screenshots” that will benefit from new AI technologies. Google is planning to implement a similar feature in Google Photos, which will help users search through their photos more efficiently. Also new is a photo editing feature called “Add Me.” This will allow you to add a person to a group photo, going beyond simply optimizing facial expressions with “Best Shot” already implemented in Pixel 8.