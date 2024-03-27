The first renderings have been created which, thanks to the information leaked in recent months, give us an all-round look at the next line of Google smartphones.

Two months after getting our first look at renders of the Pixel 9 Pro, we can now take a closer look at Google's next base model, the Pixel 9. As you can see from the leaked images, it is one more compact version but with a similar design to the premium counterpart, although with reduced functionality. It will be interesting to see how Google structures its smartphone offering for the current year, and these renders seem to offer clues as to how that will evolve.

In fact, a first transformation can be observed in the Mountain View team's intent to adopt flat edgesfollowing Apple's lead with the 2020 iPhone 12 line.

But the news doesn't stop here: according to OnLeaks previews, Google should launch three this year Pixel modelseven if at the moment they are only rumors and not confirmed facts. After a period of absence, among other things, it seems that the "XL" designation returns for a Google smartphone, although with a less extensive interpretation than in the past, in a model with "only" 6.5 inch screen, slightly smaller than the Pixel 8 Pro.

Three times elegant Pixel 9 features curved corners and flat edges Thanks to the collaboration between 91mobiles and @OnLeaks, render images and a 360 degree video (which we leave you below) to provide a detailed vision of Google's next flagship smartphone. Pixel 9 should boast a size of 6.03 inch OLED panel.

Although Google keeps some elements of past designlike the centrally positioned front lens at the top, there is a shift towards flat edges and rounded corners, giving the device a more harmonious silhouette. The more noticeable prominence of the rear camera suggests an intention to make this year's smartphones thinneralthough this may result in reduced battery capacity and a less efficient cooling solution.

The use of Tensor G4the proprietary chip that will be used for these models, could mitigate overheating problems thanks to advanced FOWLP.

Furthermore, Pixel 9 could introduce the adaptive tactile sensitivity. As for the photographythree rear cameras are provided, one of which is periscopic. In the compact Pro model, the display is almost identical to that of the Pixel 9, with a size of 6.1 inches.

The tendency towards more compact dimensions compared to its predecessors is a common denominator here of both the basic model and the Pro.