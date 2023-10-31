Although there was speculation about the potential collaboration with TSMC, Samsung Foundry will produce the next-generation processor for Google Pixel phones.
Contrary to what was supposed, the recent agreement between Google and Samsung Foundry confirms the continuity of collaboration between the two technological giants.
The Korean company has been awarded the contract to manufacture the next processor to power the future range of Pixel smartphones.
Tensor G4, arriving next year, will be integrated into Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel Fold 3 devices, and will take advantage of the most advanced technologies in the semiconductor sector made available by Samsung.
This renewed synergy refutes the speculations circulated in recent months, which predicted one Google’s possible transition to TSMC for the production of new chips for its devices.
Updates compared to Tensor G3
Samsung Foundry will manufacture Google’s new chipset with a technology called Third generation 4 nanometer SF4Pconsisting of an improved version of the process used for Tensor G3.
While specific details regarding the improvements made to Tensor G4 over its predecessor currently remain unknown, rumors are circulating that suggest a minimal increase in processing power and overall performance.
The code name of Tensor G3 was “Zuma”, while its successor was christened “Zuma Pro”.
According to rumors, the configuration of Tensor G4 will be of type 1+2+3+4, i.e 1 Cortex X4 core, 2 Cortex-A720 cores, 3 low frequency Cortex-A720 cores, and 4 Cortex-A520 cores.
As for the GPU, the system will rely on the consolidated one ARM Immortalis-G715.
Marriage of interests
It seems that Google wanted to collaborate with TSMC for Tensor G4, but this agreement fell through due to problems related to production yieldalthough there are no sources regarding this.
The continuation of the collaboration between Google and Samsung is not surprising, also considering the nature of the new processor, which seems to represent more of a small update than a leap in quality compared to the G3.
In addition to the partnership with Google, Samsung Foundry is gaining ground in the semiconductor industryobtaining major contracts for the production of advanced chips.
Recent announcement of 3nm chip production for AD Technologyin addition to rumors that Qualcomm would be able to choose Samsung as a production partner for some units of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip, thanks to their Gate All Around transistor design technology, which is advantageous compared to TSMC.
Meanwhile, Google aims to become independent in the long term as the goal is to independently manage all phases of the chip design process.
The most significant changes are expected to occur in 2025 with “Laguna Beach”, the first “fully customized” Tensor chipwhich will be used in the Pixel 10.
