Although there was speculation about the potential collaboration with TSMC, Samsung Foundry will produce the next-generation processor for Google Pixel phones.

Contrary to what was supposed, the recent agreement between Google and Samsung Foundry confirms the continuity of collaboration between the two technological giants. The Korean company has been awarded the contract to manufacture the next processor to power the future range of Pixel smartphones.

Tensor G4, arriving next year, will be integrated into Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel Fold 3 devices, and will take advantage of the most advanced technologies in the semiconductor sector made available by Samsung. This renewed synergy refutes the speculations circulated in recent months, which predicted one Google’s possible transition to TSMC for the production of new chips for its devices.

Updates compared to Tensor G3 The Tensor G4 processor is the next-generation chipset developed by Google and manufactured by Samsung Foundry Samsung Foundry will manufacture Google's new chipset with a technology called Third generation 4 nanometer SF4Pconsisting of an improved version of the process used for Tensor G3. While specific details regarding the improvements made to Tensor G4 over its predecessor currently remain unknown, rumors are circulating that suggest a minimal increase in processing power and overall performance. The code name of Tensor G3 was "Zuma", while its successor was christened "Zuma Pro".

According to rumors, the configuration of Tensor G4 will be of type 1+2+3+4, i.e 1 Cortex X4 core, 2 Cortex-A720 cores, 3 low frequency Cortex-A720 cores, and 4 Cortex-A520 cores.

As for the GPU, the system will rely on the consolidated one ARM Immortalis-G715.