We recently left off with the revelation, by Google, of its new Pixel 9 Pro Fold through a teaser trailer, which allowed among other things to confirm its official name. A leak from the portal AndroidAuthority recently released has finally lifted the veil on most of the technical specifications relating to its displays: let’s discover them together. One of the most important aspects of foldable devices is undoubtedly linked to the aspect ratio of their internal displays. Samsung has always opted for a tall and compact external display with the Galaxy Fold Z, thus leading to an internal display that is equally developed in height. Other manufacturing companies, on the other hand, have instead chosen an aspect ratio more similar to the majority of smartphones, thus resulting in an almost square internal display. In all of this, with the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Google has decided to opt for a middle way between the two solutions .

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold: A clean break with the past

Let’s start by saying that the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold will have some substantial differences with the previous model: in this case, in fact, we will have a 8-inch diagonal displaycompared to the 7.6 inches seen on the original device, which is also larger than the diagonal on the OnePlus Open. The display will presumably have a resolution of 2152 x 2076 pixelwith a maximum brightness peak of 1600 nitsthus making a significant step forward compared to the 1000 nits of brightness found in the previous model.

Aspect ratio of Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold

As a direct consequence, the external display is much taller than its predecessor, with well 6.24 inches diagonal and a resolution of 1080 x 2424 pixelin addition to a brightness peak increased to well 1800 nits.

We don’t know any further details about the central fold of the screen at the moment, which will necessarily have to be tested first-hand. We remind you that the arrival of the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold is currently scheduled for next August 13thsimilarly to everything else in the Pixel 9 series, although it is worth specifying that currently a release for the Italian market is not planned.