Shown the first exclusive renderings that offer a look at the aesthetic appearance of the next device from Google's Pixel series.
Google traditionally unveils its new smartphones in the second half of the yearusually in October, which means we still have several months of speculation and rumors about the debut of the future Google Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro ahead of us.
Steve Hemmerstoffer, known as OnLeaks, has released high-quality renders of the X, offering a preview of what the Mountain View giant could present with its flagship Pixel family devices in 2024.
Today we can explore the possible design of Google Pixel 9 Pro through rendering and a video by OnLeaks, based on the rumors already circulating about Google's next flagship, a preview of the distant official launch expected only in autumn.
The device presented marks a natural progression compared to the Pixel 8 Pro, released just a few months ago, introducing new aesthetic elements that seek to differentiate themselves more clearly than the leap from the Pixel 7 Pro to the current flagship model.
Flat screen
The images we refer to are not official, but were developed by OnLeaks based on leaked information.
Looking at them, it is clear that the Pixel 9 Pro presents subtle differences but with a certain visual impact compared to the current Pixel 8 Pro.
This time, abandoning the curved edges, the smartphone will adopt both screen and frame flat.
The renderings shown above also confirm the placement of the power button and volume rocker on the right side of the device, leaving the left side cleanexcept for the antenna markings.
At the top, we will find the mmWave antenna and the microphone, while at the bottom there will be the speaker, the USB Type-C port and the SIM card slot.
New oval module
The screen size of the next Google Pixel 9 Pro will be slightly smaller than the current model, with a diagonal of approximately 6.5 inches instead of the current 6.7 inches.
The overall dimensions of the model are established at 162.7 x 76.6 x 8.5 mm.
It should be noted that the protrusion of the camera brings the overall thickness of the smartphone to 12 mm, an increase of 3.5 mm compared to the rear body.
The most obvious change concerns the “back” of the Google smartphone, with a new layout of the camera areanow oval in shape.
Google has therefore further refined the camera structure introduced with Pixel 6 Pro, breaking the continuity with the edges of the smartphone.
In the photographic sector, we will likely find a periscope telephoto lens and an ultra-wide-angle camera, while the larger sensor visible in the image could suggest support for a variable aperture lens, representing an innovation for the Pixel series smartphones.
The complete technical specifications are not yet official, but it is already known that the Pixel 9 Pro will host the new processor inside Tensor G4potentially developed in collaboration with Samsung for the first time.
While we still have a long road until autumn, we expect a constant flow of new information and rumors.
