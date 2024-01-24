Shown the first exclusive renderings that offer a look at the aesthetic appearance of the next device from Google's Pixel series.

Google traditionally unveils its new smartphones in the second half of the yearusually in October, which means we still have several months of speculation and rumors about the debut of the future Google Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro ahead of us. Steve Hemmerstoffer, known as OnLeaks, has released high-quality renders of the X, offering a preview of what the Mountain View giant could present with its flagship Pixel family devices in 2024. Today we can explore the possible design of Google Pixel 9 Pro through rendering and a video by OnLeaks, based on the rumors already circulating about Google's next flagship, a preview of the distant official launch expected only in autumn. The device presented marks a natural progression compared to the Pixel 8 Pro, released just a few months ago, introducing new aesthetic elements that seek to differentiate themselves more clearly than the leap from the Pixel 7 Pro to the current flagship model.

Flat screen Rendering of Pixel 9 Pro The images we refer to are not official, but were developed by OnLeaks based on leaked information. Looking at them, it is clear that the Pixel 9 Pro presents subtle differences but with a certain visual impact compared to the current Pixel 8 Pro. This time, abandoning the curved edges, the smartphone will adopt both screen and frame flat.

The renderings shown above also confirm the placement of the power button and volume rocker on the right side of the device, leaving the left side cleanexcept for the antenna markings. At the top, we will find the mmWave antenna and the microphone, while at the bottom there will be the speaker, the USB Type-C port and the SIM card slot.