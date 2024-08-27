Google recently launched the series Pixel 9which brings with it a series of extraordinary innovations in the field of mobile photography. Thanks to an ever deeper integration of artificial intelligence, these new devices offer functionality that redefine the way we capture and edit images, making photography accessible even to non-experts.

The main photographic innovations of the Pixel 9

One of the flagship features of the series Pixel 9 is the function “Add Me“, which uses artificial intelligence to allow the user to add the photographer to the image. This technology combines multiple photos taken at the same time, merging them into a single group image, ensuring that no one is left out.

Beyond “Add Me“, Google has also introduced other AI features such as “Reimagine” and “Auto Frame”. These tools offer options for editing advanced, such as the ability to retouch photos with automatic suggestions to improve framing and composition. The “Zoom “Enhance” instead allows you to enlarge images up to 30x without losing quality, thanks to a sophisticated super-resolution algorithm.

Google Pixel 9 Camera Performance

The Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL feature a 50MP triple camera system, with a 48MP ultra-wide lens and a 48MP telephoto lens. camera The front has seen a significant upgrade, going to 42 MP, which ensures clear selfies even in low-light conditions. In addition, the “Night Sight Video” function improves night-time video shooting, While “Video Boost” allows you to shoot 8K videos with a speed double the processing time compared to the past.

Artificial Intelligence Integration

The heart of the Pixel 9 is the Google Tensor G4 chipset, that powers all the AI ​​features. This processor enables real-time processing of Images directly on the device, ensuring fast and secure performance without the need to connect to the cloud. Another innovation is “Pixel Studio”, an app that uses generative artificial intelligence to create images and videos based on text prompts.

Conclusion

With the Pixel 9, Google it is not limited to improve the technical specifications of the cameras, but also introduces creative tools that allow users to customize their photos like never before. This device represents a significant step forward in photograph mobile, making high-quality content creation accessible to everyone.