The new smartphones are certainly among the most anticipated innovations Pixel 9 , which should bring significant improvements in performance, camera and design. But there will also be information regarding the Pixel Watch 3 which could introduce new health and fitness features.

The announcement came as a surprise: Google will unveil the latest hardware and software with an in-person event titled “Made by Google.” The event, brought forward to August compared to previous editions, promises to be full of surprises, with a particular focus on the integration of artificial intelligence in new devices.

AI… meet IX at Made by Google

A teaser published by Google, titled “AI… meet IX at Made by Google”, leaves no room for doubt: artificial intelligence will be the protagonist of the event. The keynote, which will be held at 7pm ET on August 13, promises to reveal the latest AI innovations applied to Pixel devices, the Android operating system and Google services.

But the surprises don’t end there: the Made by Google event could be the occasion to present other products, such as a new Pixel Fold or a Pixel Tablet. In addition, it is reasonable to expect important software updates based on artificial intelligence, capable of improving the user experience and offering new features.

The advance of the event compared to previous years could be a strategic move by Google to counteract leaks, which in the past have often anticipated the details of new Pixel products. We just have to wait until August 13th to discover all the news that Google has in store for us.

The invitation to the Made By Google presentation

