Over the last few hours, the prices and various colors of the new Pixel 9 series have reportedly leaked.

Fewer and fewer weeks separate us from the long-awaited Made by Google 2024an event that constitutes a great opportunity for the company to present the new smartphone models arriving in the near future. After many months of waiting, the first rumors regarding the prices and the different colors of the new series have finally arrived Google Pixel 9. Specifically, the recently leaked price list would refer to a French distributorbut it shouldn’t be too far from the Italian one: let’s discover them together in detail.

Google Pixel 9: prices and colors Let’s start first of all from Google Pixel 9the “base” model of the entire series. The new smartphone from Google will in fact be available in the colors Black Obsidian, Porcelain, Cosmos And Mojitoso as to adapt to the preferences of all users. The Mojito color will not be dissimilar to what has already leaked recently on other accessories of the company, such as the earphones Pixel Buds Pro 2The base model will feature a surplus of 100 euros compared to the previous model, Google Pixel 8released on the market at 799 euros. We will therefore have: 128GB memory version: €899

256 GB memory version: €999 Google Pixel 9, 9 Pro and 9 XL (Source: Dealabs)

Google Pixel 9 Pro: prices and colors Then it’s the “big” brother’s turn. Google Pixel 9 Prowhich also comes in 4 colors, with a small difference: the smartphone will be available in the shades respectively Obsidian, Porcelain, Hazelnut (Green Sage) And Rose. Below are the prices for the respective sizes, with the addition in this case of the 512 GB version: 128GB memory version: €1099

256 GB memory version: €1199

512GB memory version: €1329

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL: prices and colors Let’s move on to Google Pixel 9 Pro XLso all 4 colors listed above are available for the 256GB model only. Below are the relative prices of the different cuts, with the addition of the model from 1TB of memory: 128GB memory version: €1199

256 GB memory version: €1299

512GB memory version: €1429

1TB memory version: €1689