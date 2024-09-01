If you are looking for a new smartphone to replace your old model, you are in the right place at the right time: today Amazon Italy offers you Google Pixel 8a with an excellent 18% discountallowing you to save more than 100 euros compared to the price recommended by the manufacturing company. If you are interested in purchasing it, simply click on this addressor alternatively in the box immediately below.
Google Pixel 8a is available on Amazon for only 499 eurosagainst the 609 euros of the list price. The smartphone is Sold and shipped by Amazonso you can safely take advantage of the Prime service to guarantee free one-day delivery.
The main features of Google Pixel 8a
In the case of the offer proposed by Amazon, the smartphone is presented in its Obsidian Black color, truly elegant and perfect for every day. Google Pixel 8a offers a Actua display with a diagonal of 6.1 inches and with 120Hz refresh ratewhich thus guarantees maximum visual performance for every multimedia content, even the most dynamic.
Nothing to say about the autonomy thanks to the adaptive battery which lasts up to 3 days with the Extreme Energy Saving feature. Another strong point is finally represented by the Pixel cameracapable of enhancing every photo and video to the highest possible quality.
