Through today’s Amazon offers you can buy a Google Pixel 8a 128GB which is now at -18% compared to the recommended price. You just need to reach this address or use the box you see below.
The smartphone is now at historical minimum price for the platformThe recommended price is €549 and the product is sold and shipped by Amazon.
Google Pixel 8a Features
There technical sheet of Google Pixel 8a:
- Dimensions: 152.1 x 72.7 x 8.9 mm
- Weight: 188 grams
- Display:
- 6.1-inch LTPO OLED Actua
- Resolution 1080 x 2400
- 120Hz refresh rate
- Peak brightness 2000 nits
- Aspect Ratio 20:9
- SoC: Google Tensor G3
- GPU: Immortal G715
- RAM: 8GB LPDDR5X type
- Storage: 128 | 256 GB UFS 3.1 type
- Rear cameras:
- Main Wide 64 MP, f/1.89
- 13MP Ultra-Wide Angle, f/2.2 120°
- Front Camera:
- Main Wide 13 MP, f/2.2
- Wi-Fi Connectivity: 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e
- Bluetooth: 5.3 with A2DP/LE/aptx HD
- Resistance to the elements: IP67 certification
- Sensors: Accelerometer, Gyroscope, E-compass, Proximity, Fingerprint, Barometer
- Colors:
- Black Obsidian
- Crete Grey
- Aloe
- Sky Blue
- Drums: 4492mAh
- Price:
- 8GB RAM + 128GB Storage | €549
- 8GB RAM + 256GB Storage | €609
The Google Pixel 8a box includes:
- USB cable
- SIM tray ejector
- Quick Switch Adapter
