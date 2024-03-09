The information was revealed during an episode of The Android Show, where Terence Zhang, Google's developer relations engineer, responded to a question with the bad news.

Bad news for those hoping to see on their own Google Pixel 8 the company's AI model, Gemini Nano : The company has confirmed that this device will not have access to the artificial intelligence in question due to hardware limitations.

Why can't Gemini Nano work on Pixel 8?

The three planes of Gemini

The doubt about which limitation blocks access to the most “efficient” version of Gemini is legitimate: considering that Gemini Nano works on Pixel 8 Proand the difference between the two devices in terms of performance is restricted only to the difference in RAM, where the Pixel 8 has 8GB instead of the Pro's 12GB, at first glance this would appear to be the barrier to entry.

All this could also make sense, considering the memory that these artificial intelligence models “consume”, but if we take Samsung as a comparison, the entire S24 family has Gemini Nano, including the standard S24, but the latter only has 8 GB of RAM, like the Pixel 8.

No answer to the doubt about these differences, but we only have one certainty: Google wants to bring Gemini Nano to other Android devices, obviously top of the range. Although there is no precise timeline, the team is working to open this AI model to other devices.