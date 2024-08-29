If you are looking for a new smartphone to replace the old model you have been using for years, you are definitely in the right place at the right time: Amazon offers you Google Pixel 8 on offer at all-time low with an excellent 38% offallowing you to save a good 300 euros compared to the recommended price. If you are interested in purchasing it, simply click on this addressor alternatively simply click on the box immediately below.
Google Pixel 8 is available on Amazon for only 499 eurosagainst the 799 euros of the recommended price. The smartphone is sold and shipped by Amazon, so you can easily take advantage of the Prime service to guarantee free delivery in one day.
The main features of Google Pixel 8
Let’s start first of all with the high resolution display of well 6.2 inches diagonalwhich ensures exceptional viewing of all your favorite multimedia content, from movies to TV series, even when you are on the move.
The one is also excellent refresh rate of 120Hzwhich guarantees maximum fluidity and dynamism for every circumstance. The real beating heart behind the Google Pixel 8 is certainly represented by its chip Google Tensor G3which guarantees excellent performance for every use.
#Google #Pixel #smartphone #flies #alltime #Amazon #Italy
Leave a Reply