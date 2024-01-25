Google debuts in 2024 with some updates while Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro dress in mint green.
At the same time as the launch of the latest Pixel Feature Drop in January, Google unveiled a new one color tone for the Pixel 8 series.
While not a massive update, the “drop” brings with it useful features for its latest range of smartphones, which as we mentioned is now available in the vibrant color Mint Greena color choice that is positioned between the already present Celeste tone and the Liquen Green of Pixel 8.
The first Feature Drop of 2024, enriched with new features based on artificial intelligence, is currently in a distribution phase that will continue in the coming weeks.
Unfortunately, among the new features that we will see introduced, we will not find support for reading body temperature via the thermometer app, reserved exclusively for US users.
New AI-enhanced features
Circle and searcha convenient feature that we have already seen in videos on the artificial intelligence of the Galaxy S24, arrives without too many surprises on Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro starting from January 31st.
This innovative tool allows users to draw a circle on any element of the phone screen, leaving the task of artificial intelligence to search for the highlighted image, text or other elements.
Simply long-press the home button or navigation bar, then draw, highlight, doodle, or tap the desired item to get more information from Google Search.
Furthermore, thanks to the latest improvements in Multiple Search powered by AI, you can now ask more complex questions about an image you are searching for.
Another interesting novelty is Magic Compose for Google Messages, which uses machine learning to adapt messages to different contexts.
This feature analyzes the text through Google's Gemini Nano AI model, proposing different styles to communicate the same concept and improving communication based on the recipient.
Fresh air
Photomoji, one of the new features introduced with the Pixel Feature Drop, offers the possibility of turn your favorite photos into emojis or reactions through the use of artificial intelligence.
Users can select a photo, associate it with a reaction and store the creations in a dedicated card, ready to be reused.
This option is also available to friends in group chats, who can share and reuse Photomojis.
Another change has been made to Nearby Share, now renamed Quick Share.
This feature makes it easy to share images, files and texts from your Pixel to other compatible Android devices, including Chromebooks and Windows PCs.
By tapping the new quick share icon in the dedicated menu, users can view the list of nearby devices ready to receive content, with the ability to adjust their visibility from the settings.
In addition, the update introduces the functionality of Seamless Audio Switching for Pixel Watch and Pixel Watch 2.
This new feature is particularly interesting for those who own the Pixel Buds Pro, allowing a smooth passage of audio from the earphones to the Pixel Watch and vice versa, to any Pixel phone or tablet.
This is done through clear notifications regarding where the audio is going.
Finally, on the occasion of the launch of the Mint Green color, Google is offering a discount of €100 on Pixel 8 and €150 on Pixel 8 Pro for purchases made on the Google Store by February 14th.
