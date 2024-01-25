Google debuts in 2024 with some updates while Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro dress in mint green.

At the same time as the launch of the latest Pixel Feature Drop in January, Google unveiled a new one color tone for the Pixel 8 series.

While not a massive update, the “drop” brings with it useful features for its latest range of smartphones, which as we mentioned is now available in the vibrant color Mint Greena color choice that is positioned between the already present Celeste tone and the Liquen Green of Pixel 8. The first Feature Drop of 2024, enriched with new features based on artificial intelligence, is currently in a distribution phase that will continue in the coming weeks.

Unfortunately, among the new features that we will see introduced, we will not find support for reading body temperature via the thermometer app, reserved exclusively for US users.

New AI-enhanced features Google brings “Circle & Search” to Pixel devices Circle and searcha convenient feature that we have already seen in videos on the artificial intelligence of the Galaxy S24, arrives without too many surprises on Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro starting from January 31st. See also Gran Turismo 7 premieres trailer and reiterates debut date This innovative tool allows users to draw a circle on any element of the phone screen, leaving the task of artificial intelligence to search for the highlighted image, text or other elements.

Simply long-press the home button or navigation bar, then draw, highlight, doodle, or tap the desired item to get more information from Google Search. Furthermore, thanks to the latest improvements in Multiple Search powered by AI, you can now ask more complex questions about an image you are searching for.

Another interesting novelty is Magic Compose for Google Messages, which uses machine learning to adapt messages to different contexts.

This feature analyzes the text through Google's Gemini Nano AI model, proposing different styles to communicate the same concept and improving communication based on the recipient.