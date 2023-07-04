As the years go by, smartphones increasingly offer greater capabilities that put them on a par with laptops. It is because many have questioned whether all the RAM and processing chips in mobile phones are capable of fulfilling this function.

It is as a result of this concern that Google, the Android developer, has reported that its flagship device will soon Google Pixel 8 will be able to be used as a laptop.

As leaks have revealed, Google is preparing a desktop function for its next smartphone, the Google Pixel 8, which is expected to hit the market in the second half of 2023.

It is expected that Google Pixel 8 have a friendlier interface with other devices such as screens. This mode will feel more like Windows and other computer operating systems.

Although it is not an innovative proposal, Google’s idea could be successful compared to the experiences offered by Samsung with DeX and Motorola with the RedyFor mode.

This mode will work in a similar way to the existing ones. We will only have to connect our Google Pixel 8 to a monitor using a USB type C cable. During this process, Google will implement USB support known as ‘DisplayPort’, an additional function that serves more than leaving the device in charging or transfer mode. data.

DisplayPort will allow you to send the mobile signal as if it were an HDMI connection, as if the USB port will have a connection dedicated to video output only. This feature is already present in the beta version of Android 14, so this speculation seems to be confirmed with the new release of the Pixel 8.

Google Pixel 8 is expected to hit the market with a price of 649 euros ($13,000 pesos) and Pixel 8 Pro 899 euros ($18,000 pesos).

Google Pixel 8: Leak Reveals Revolutionary Features

Google Pixel is the line of smartphones developed and manufactured by Google. Currently, the company has reported that the successor to its flagship device, the Google Pixel 8, which brings with it revolutionary features, is close to arriving.

For some years now, Google has been criticized for having weak points in its device. Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Proespecially related to the battery that lasts around 7-10 hours with regular use.

As mentioned in the leaks, Kamila Wojciechowska, who constantly reveals the leaks on Twitter. He has mentioned some improvements related to the Tensor Chip, an improved camera suite, and the possibility of the Google Pixel 8 featuring a desktop mode.

A few days ago Kamila has returned to social networks and has revealed some aspects that will be present in the new Google smartphone, this related to the battery.

According to him, both Pixel 8 as Pixel 8 Pro They will have some battery improvements, though it is possible that these will stay at the 5,000 mAh rating, which will be offset by greater power consumption efficiency with the Tensor G3 Chip. While the upload speed was 20 W on the Pixel 7 and 23 W