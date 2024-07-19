Good news for all those who find themselves having to replace their smartphone with a completely new model: for today, in fact, Amazon Italy is offering Google Pixel 8 Pro to the all-time low with an excellent 36% off compared to the original recommended price, allowing you to save 400 euros. If you are interested in purchasing it, just click on this addressor alternatively simply click on the box you find immediately below.

Google Pixel 8 Pro is available at an all-time low on Amazon at only 699 eurosagainst the 1099 euros of the list price. The smartphone is Sold and shipped by Amazonso you can easily benefit from the Prime service for free one-day delivery.