Good news for all those who find themselves having to replace their smartphone with a completely new model: for today, in fact, Amazon Italy is offering Google Pixel 8 Pro to the all-time low with an excellent 36% off compared to the original recommended price, allowing you to save 400 euros. If you are interested in purchasing it, just click on this addressor alternatively simply click on the box you find immediately below.
Google Pixel 8 Pro is available at an all-time low on Amazon at only 699 eurosagainst the 1099 euros of the list price. The smartphone is Sold and shipped by Amazonso you can easily benefit from the Prime service for free one-day delivery.
The technical specifications of Google Pixel 8 Pro
The beating heart of this smartphone undoubtedly lies in its powerful Google Tensor G3 chipfurther enhanced by the company’s artificial intelligence to offer cutting-edge features for photos, videos and more. You will have a 6.7-inch diagonal displaywith a dynamic refresh rate that can adapt to the specific media content being played at that time.
The camera department is excellent, with four sensors that guarantee truly excellent photographic quality. Thanks to the IP68 certificationthe smartphone is totally protected against splashes and dust, so you can take it to the beach or the swimming pool without any particular worries.
