Today's Amazon offers offer us a discount for a Google Pixel 8 Pro which is now at the historic minimum price in the blue version. Here's the promotion.
The Amazon offers today they offer us a discount for a Google Pixel 8 Pro 256GB. The reported discount is 7% compared to the recommended price. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.
The advised price for this product it is €1,159. The current price is the lowest ever for the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon Italy.
Google Pixel 8 Pro, the technical data sheet
Here she is data sheet of the Google Pixel 8 Pro:
- Dimensions: 162.6 x 76.5 x 8.8 mm
- Weight: 213 grams
- Display:
- 6.7″ LTPO OLED Super Actua
- 1344 x 2992 resolution
- Refresh rate at 120 Hz
- Peak brightness 2400 nits
- Aspect Ratio 20:9
- SoC: Google Tensor G3
- GPU: Immortalis G715
- RAM: 12 GB LPDDR5X type
- Storage: 128/256/512 GB UFS 3.1 type
- Rear cameras:
- Main Wide 50 MP, f/1.7
- Ultra-Wide 48 MP, f/2.0 126°
- Tele 48 MP, f/3.5, 5x hybrid 30x optical zoom
- Front camera:
- Main Wide 10.5 MP, f/2.2
- Wi-Fi Connectivity: 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e/7
- Bluetooth: 5.3 with A2DP/LE/aptx HD
- Resistance to the elements: IP68
- Sensors: Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Electronic compass, Proximity, Fingerprint, Barometer, Thermometer
- Colors:
- Black Obsidian
- Crete grey
- Blue sky
- Drums: 5050mAh
Don't miss out best offers selected by the Multiplayer.it editorial team
This article includes an affiliate link that may earn Multiplayer.it a commission.
#Google #Pixel #Pro #sale #historic #minimum #price #Amazon #Italy
Leave a Reply