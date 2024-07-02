If you are looking for a high-end smartphone at a really attractive price, then you should take a look at the promotion for the Google Pixel 8 Pro which is now discounted at -26% compared to the recommended price on Amazon Italy. You can see all the details reaching the product page at this address or via the box below.
The advised price is €1,159. The current price is the lowest ever for the platform. The smartphone is sold and shipped by Amazon.
Google Pixel 8 Pro Features
Let’s see the data sheet of Google Pixel 8 Pro:
- Dimensions: 162.6 x 76.5 x 8.8 mm
- Weight: 213 grams
- Display:
- 6.7″ LTPO OLED Super Actua
- Resolution 1344 x 2992
- 120Hz refresh rate
- Peak brightness 2400 nits
- Aspect Ratio 20:9
- SoC: Google Tensor G3
- GPU: Immortal G715
- RAM: 12GB LPDDR5X type
- Storage: 128/256/512 GB UFS 3.1 type
- Rear cameras:
- Main Wide 50 MP, f/1.7
- 48MP Ultra-Wide Angle, f/2.0 126°
- 48 MP telephoto, f/3.5, 5x hybrid optical zoom 30x
- Front Camera:
- Main Wide 10.5 MP, f/2.2
- Wi-Fi Connectivity: 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e/7
- Bluetooth: 5.3 with A2DP/LE/aptx HD
- Resistance to the elements: IP68
- Sensors: Accelerometer, Gyroscope, E-compass, Proximity, Fingerprint, Barometer, Thermometer
- Colors:
- Black Obsidian
- Crete Grey
- Blue sky
- Drums: 5050mAh
In the package you can find, in addition to the smartphone, a quick transfer adapter, a USB-C cable from one meter and the support card. Compared to the base model, the 8 Pro offers a larger screen, a 48MP telephoto rear camera with 5x optical zoom, high-definition zoom up to 30x instead of 8x, and Pro Camera Controls.
