Today's Amazon offers offer us a discount for a 256 GB Google Pixel 8 Pro which is at an excellent price even with the coupon. Let's see the promotion.
We are on the third day of Amazon Italia Spring Offers Festival and the promotions certainly show no signs of slowing down. From the long list of discounts available, today we want to suggest them to you Google Pixel 8 Pro 256GB. The current price is €899 by activating the €100 coupon found on the product page (the number is limited and could end at any time). You can find the product at this address or via the box below.
The product is sold and shipped by Amazon Italy.
Google Pixel 8 Pro
Let's see it data sheet of Google Pixel 8 Pro:
- Dimensions: 162.6 x 76.5 x 8.8 mm
- Weight: 213 grams
- Display:
- 6.7″ LTPO OLED Super Actua
- 1344 x 2992 resolution
- Refresh rate at 120 Hz
- Peak brightness 2400 nits
- Aspect Ratio 20:9
- SoC: Google Tensor G3
- GPU: Immortalis G715
- RAM: 12 GB LPDDR5X type
- Storage: 128/256/512 GB UFS 3.1 type
- Rear cameras:
- Main Wide 50 MP, f/1.7
- Ultra-Wide 48 MP, f/2.0 126°
- Tele 48 MP, f/3.5, 5x hybrid 30x optical zoom
- Front camera:
- Main Wide 10.5 MP, f/2.2
- Wi-Fi Connectivity: 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e/7
- Bluetooth: 5.3 with A2DP/LE/aptx HD
- Resistance to the elements: IP68
- Sensors: Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Electronic compass, Proximity, Fingerprint, Barometer, Thermometer
- Colors:
- Black Obsidian
- Crete grey
- Blue sky
- Drums: 5050mAh
