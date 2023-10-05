Through Amazon Italy an interesting promotion is available for the new models Google Pixel 8 and Google Pixel 8 Pro. The smartphones are now available for pre-order with a pair of Pixel Buds Pro as a gift. The release date is 12 October 223. The price of the bundle with the earphones is in fact the same as the smartphone sold individually. You can find the promotion at this address or via the boxes below.

Obviously there are more colors, both in terms of Google Pixel 8/8 Pro than for the Pixel Buds Pro. It should be noted that the promotion ends on October 16, 2023 or when stocks run out. If you intend to buy the smartphone, you should take advantage of this promotion while it is available.