Through Amazon you have the opportunity to get a Google Pixel 8 and 8 Pro with a pair of Pixel Buds Pro as a gift: let’s see the pre-order details.
Through Amazon Italy an interesting promotion is available for the new models Google Pixel 8 and Google Pixel 8 Pro. The smartphones are now available for pre-order with a pair of Pixel Buds Pro as a gift. The release date is 12 October 223. The price of the bundle with the earphones is in fact the same as the smartphone sold individually. You can find the promotion at this address or via the boxes below.
Obviously there are more colors, both in terms of Google Pixel 8/8 Pro than for the Pixel Buds Pro. It should be noted that the promotion ends on October 16, 2023 or when stocks run out. If you intend to buy the smartphone, you should take advantage of this promotion while it is available.
The technical data sheets of Google Pixel 8 and 8 Pro
Here she is Pixel 8 technical data sheet:
- Dimensions and weight: 150.5 x 70.8 x 8.9 mm, 187 g
- SoC: Google Tensor G3, Titan M2 Security Coprocessor
- Display: 6.2 inches, 20:9, Actua Display OLED FHD+ (1800×2400) at 428 ppi, 60-120 Hz, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, Up to 1400 nits (HDR) and 2000 nits
- Battery and charging: 4485 mAh (minimum) 4575 mAh (standard), fast charging (50% in approximately 30 minutes) with Google 30W USB-C charger with USB-PD 3.0, sold separately
- Memory and Storage: 8GB LPDDR5X RAM, 128GB/256GB UFS 3.1 storage
- Security: Free Google One VPN, Titan M2 security chip, 7 years of OS updates, security, and feature releases
- Rear camera: 50MP Octa PD wide-angle camera, 12MP ultrawide camera with autofocus, LDAF sensor
- Front camera: 10.5MP Dual PD selfie camera
- Video: 4K and 1080p video recording at 24f/s, 30f/s, 60f/s
- Authentication: Unlock with fingerprint or face
- Sensors: Proximity sensor Ambient light sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Magnetometer, Barometer
- Audio: Stereo speakers, 3 microphones, Noise cancellation, Spatial audio
- IP68 certification
Here she is technical data sheet of the Pixel 8 Pro:
- Dimensions and weight: 162.6 x 76.5 x 8.8 mm, 213 g
- SoC: Google Tensor G3, Titan M2 Security Coprocessor
- Display: 6.7 inches, 20:9, Super Actua OLED LTPO Display (1344×2992) at 489 ppi, 120 Hz, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, Up to 1600 nits (HDR) and 2400 nits
- Battery and charging: 4950 mAh (minimum) 5050 mAh (standard), fast charging (50% in approximately 30 minutes) with Google 30W USB-C charger with USB-PD 3.0, sold separately
- Memory and storage: 12GB LPDDR5X RAM, 128GB/256GB/512GB UFS 3.1 storage
- Security: Free Google One VPN, Titan M2 security chip, 7 years of OS updates, security, and feature releases
- Rear camera: 50MP Octa PD wide-angle camera, 48MP ultrawide camera with autofocus, 48MP Quad PD telephoto camera, LDAF sensor
- Front camera: 10.5MP Dual PD selfie camera
- Video: 4K and 1080p video recording at 24f/s, 30f/s, 60f/s
- Authentication: Unlock with fingerprint or face
- Sensors: Proximity sensor Ambient light sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Magnetometer, Barometer
- Audio: Stereo speakers, 3 microphones, Noise cancellation, Spatial audio
- IP68 certification
This article includes an affiliate link that may earn Multiplayer.it a commission.
