Looking for a new latest generation smartphone that is also at an attractive price? Amazon Italy offers a discount for a Google Pixel 8 128GB. The offer is 12% of the median price. Just reach this address or use the box you see below.
The median price indicated by Amazon is €602.89. The current price is the lowest ever for the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.
Google Pixel 8 Technical Specifications
There data sheet of the smartphone is composed as follows:
- Dimensions: 150.5 x 70.8 x 8.9 mm
- Weight: 187 grams
- Display:
- 6.2-inch LTPO OLED Actua
- Resolution 1080 x 2400
- Refresh rate at 120 Hz
- Peak brightness 2000 nits
- Aspect Ratio 20:9
- SoC: Google Tensor G3
- GPU: Immortal G715
- RAM: 8GB LPDDR5X type
- Storage: 128 | 256 GB UFS 3.1 type
- Rear cameras:
- Main Wide 50 MP, f/1.7
- 12MP Ultra-Wide Angle, f/2.2 126°
- Front camera:
- Main Wide 10.5 MP, f/2.2
- Wi-Fi Connectivity: 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e/7
- Bluetooth: 5.3 with A2DP/LE/aptx HD
- Resistance to the elements: IP68
- Sensors: Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Electronic compass, Proximity, Fingerprint, Barometer
- Colors:
- Black Obsidian
- Grey green
- Rose
- Drums: 4575 mAh
- Price:
- 8GB RAM + 128GB | €799
- 8GB RAM + 256GB | €859
This model offers many advantages, from the screen with Refresh rate up to 120Hza battery that promises 24 hours of use on a single charge (up to 72 hours with power saver), various AI functions such as the Magic Eraser for audio that allows you to record videos and eliminate background noises such as cars and wind, but also the ability to take night photos and a built-in VPN from Google One.
#Google #Pixel #128GB #Hits #AllTime #Amazon #Italy #Dont
Leave a Reply