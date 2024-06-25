If you need to change your smartphone, the latest offer from Amazon Italy is right for you: let’s talk about Google Pixel 7a which today enjoys excellent results 35% discount. If you are interested in purchasing simply click on this addressor alternatively click on the box below.
Google Pixel 7a is available at sensational price of only 329 euros, thus allowing you to save more than 180 euros compared to the original list price. The smartphone is also sold and shipped by Amazonso you can take advantage of the Amazon Prime service for delivery in just one day.
The salient features of Google Pixel 7a
The real flagship of this smartphone is certainly its dual rear camera systemwhich allows you to take splendid photos in any light condition, even in cases of low light, while also managing to remove any disturbing element within the shot.
The beating heart behind the Google Pixel 7a is represented by its Google Tensor G2 processor, thanks to which you can launch any app, even the heaviest ones, without the slightest hesitation or hesitation of any kind. Not to mention the adaptive battery, which has one total duration of 24 hoursthus allowing you to arrive at the end of your day practically unscathed.
