Through Amazon Italy it is possible to purchase a Google Pixel 7a which is now on sale at the historical minimum price for the platforms. Here are the details of the offer.
The Amazon offers today they offer us a promotion for Google Pixel 7a. The reported discount is 22% compared to the recommended price. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.
The advised price from Amazon it is €509. The current price is the lowest ever for the platform considering the version sold and shipped by Amazon Italy.
Google Pixel 7a, the technical data sheet and the contents of the package
The model on offer includes i following contents:
- Smartphones
- 1m USB-C to USB-C (USB 2.0) cable
- Assistance sheet
- Quick transfer adapter
- SIM tool
Here she is data sheet complete with the Google Pixel 7a smartphone:
- Dimensions: 152 x 72.9 x 9mm
- Weight: 193.5 grams
- Display:
- 6.1″ AMOLED
- FHD+ 1080 x 2400 resolution
- Refresh rate at 90 Hz
- Aspect Ratio 20:9
- System on Chip: Google Tensor G2
- GPU: Mali-G710 MP7
- RAM: 8 GB LPDDR5 type
- Storage: 128 GB UFS 3.1 type
- Rear cameras:
- Main Wide 64 MP, f/1.89
- Ultra-Wide 13 MP, f/2.2 120°
- Front camera:
- Main Wide 13 MP, f/2.2 95°
- Wi-Fi Connectivity: 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e
- Bluetooth: 5.3 with A2DP/LE/aptX HD
- Sensors: Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Electronic compass, Barometer, Proximity, Ambient light, Fingerprint
- Colors:
- Anthracite grey
- White ice
- Heavenly
- Coral
- Drums: 4385 mAh
- Memory and price:
- 8GB RAM + 128GB | €509
