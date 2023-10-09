Promotions have begun Prime Offers Festival and this means that there are many discounts ready for you on Amazon Italy. One of the most interesting products is the smartphone Google Pixel 7a with Chromecast TV (HD). The price on offer is €469.00. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price for this product it is €548.90. The current price is the best ever. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

Google Pixel 7a It has 128GB of storage and a dual rear camera system with advanced image processing. The processor is a Google Tensor G2, while the security chip is Titan M2. Chromecast TV (HD) with remote control allows you to use applications with your non-smart TV and remotely connect your phone to transmit the screen to your TV.