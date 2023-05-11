It is finally possible to buy the new smartphone of the Mountain View company: Google Pixel 7a. Through Amazon Italy, you can order your device. The price is 509€. You can find it at this address or via the boxes below.

Google Pixel 7a data sheet

Dimensions: 152 x 72.9 x 9mm

152 x 72.9 x 9mm Weight: 193.5 grams

193.5 grams Display: 6.1″ AMOLED FHD+ 1080×2400 resolution Refresh rate at 90Hz Aspect Ratio 20:9

System on Chip: Google Tensor G2

Google Tensor G2 GPUs: Mali-G710 MP7

Mali-G710 MP7 RAM: 8GB LPDDR5 type

8GB LPDDR5 type Storage: 128 GB of type UFS 3.1

128 GB of type UFS 3.1 Rear cameras: Main Wide 64 MP, f/1.89 Ultra-Wide 13 MP, f/2.2 120°

Front camera: Main Wide 13 MP, f/2.2 95°

Wi-Fi Connectivity: 802.11a/b/g/n/ac/6e

802.11a/b/g/n/ac/6e Bluetooth: 5.3 with A2DP/LE/aptX HD

5.3 with A2DP/LE/aptX HD Sensors: Accelerometer, Gyroscope, E-Compass, Barometer, Proximity, Ambient Light, Fingerprint

Accelerometer, Gyroscope, E-Compass, Barometer, Proximity, Ambient Light, Fingerprint Colors: Charcoal grey White ice Heavenly Coral

Drums: 4385mAh

4385mAh Memory and price: 8GB RAM + 128GB | 509€



As we later explained to you in our review, “The Google Pixel 7a could be the perfect smartphone for many Android users with its almost flawless balance between performance and usability and the ability to adequately respond to the needs of the majority of the public. In a moment in which it is increasingly evident how much the power of flagships is often oversized compared to the real needs of the end user, the Pixel 7a manages to give the concrete sense of a smartphone that is simply beautiful and pleasant to use, without getting lost in comparing cards techniques, benchmarks, megapixels, sensors and more or less substantial details.”