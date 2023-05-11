Google Pixel 7a and finally officialwith the announcement and presentation just made during the Google I/O conference also reporting the technical characteristics and price of the new smartphone from the Mountain View house.

This is the new mid-range device from Google, which is positioned as an entry level in the new Pixel 7 series, in a similar way to what was done last year by Google Pixel 6a, released practically in the same period.

It is a very interesting smartphone because it shares many characteristics with the major Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, starting from the SoC which also in this case is a Tensor G2or the new generation of the chip developed directly by Google.

The display it is a 6.1-inch FHD+ OLED (therefore slightly smaller than the one mounted on the Pixel 7), with a refresh rate, this time, raised to 90 Hz, thus solving a “problem” that had been detected with the previous 6a.

Google Pixel 7a in a render

Other approaches to the major models are represented by the unlocking via Face Unlock and wireless charging, in addition to assistance functions such as Pixel Speech for translation, typing with Google Assistant and more.

Even the cameras they are more advanced, with the main 64MP, a sensor 72% larger than that of the Pixel 6a, a 13MP ultra wide angle and more.

So let’s see the data sheet of Google Pixel 7a:

display: OLED 6.1″ FHD+ 1080×2400, 20:9, 429ppi, refresh rate up to 90Hz

processor: Google Tensor G2 with Titan M2 security coprocessor

memory: 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM, 128GB internal UFS 3.1

unlock: in-display fingerprint sensor, face unlock

OS: Android 13

updates: minimum 5 years of security updates

audio: stereo speaker, 2x microphones, noise cancellation

IP67 certification

dual SIM: nano SIM + eSIM

connectivity: 5G, WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 + LE, BT Diversity, NFC, USB-C 3.2 Gen 2, GPS

front camera: 13MP, 1.12μm pixels, f/2.2, FF, FOV 95°

Rear Cameras: Main 64MP Quad PD Quad Bayer, 0.8μm pixels, f/1.89, FOV 80°, 1/1.73″ sensor; 13MP ultra wide angle, 1.12μm pixels, f/2.2 , FOV 120°, lens correction, Dual Pixel Phase Detection Autofocus; OIS, EIS

video: up to 4K at 30/60fps

battery: 4.385mAh, 18W charging

dimensions and weight: 152×72.9x9mm for 193.5g

colours: Anthracite grey, Light blue, Ice white, Coral

Google Pixel 7a is already available now at a price of 509 euros in Italy through the Google Store and Amazon. There is currently a launch promotion that allows you to get one of the four Buds A earphone models for free by purchasing it on Amazon.