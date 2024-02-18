The Amazon offers today allow us to buy Google Pixel 7a 128GB. The reported discount compared to the recommended price is 26%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.
The advised price indicated by Amazon is €509. The current price is not the lowest ever for the platform but the difference is only 6 euros. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.
The technical data sheet of the Google Pixel 7a
Here she is data sheet complete with the Google Pixel 7a smartphone:
- Dimensions: 152 x 72.9 x 9mm
- Weight: 193.5 grams
- Display:
- 6.1″ AMOLED
- FHD+ 1080 x 2400 resolution
- Refresh rate at 90 Hz
- Aspect Ratio 20:9
- System on Chip: Google Tensor G2
- GPU: Mali-G710 MP7
- RAM: 8 GB LPDDR5 type
- Storage: 128 GB UFS 3.1 type
- Rear cameras:
- Main Wide 64 MP, f/1.89
- Ultra-Wide 13 MP, f/2.2 120°
- Front camera:
- Main Wide 13 MP, f/2.2 95°
- Wi-Fi Connectivity: 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e
- Bluetooth: 5.3 with A2DP/LE/aptX HD
- Sensors: Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Electronic compass, Barometer, Proximity, Ambient light, Fingerprint
- Colors:
- Anthracite grey
- White ice
- Heavenly
- Coral
- Drums: 4385 mAh
- Memory and price:
- 8GB RAM + 128GB | €509
The model on offer includes: Smartphone, 1m USB-C to USB-C (USB 2.0) cable, Service Card, Quick Transfer Adapter and SIM Tool.
#Google #Pixel #offer #Amazon #Italy #colors
Leave a Reply