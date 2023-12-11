Today's Amazon offers offer us a discount for a 128 GB Google Pixel 7a which is now at the historic minimum price for the platform. Let's see the details.
Through Amazon Italy we have the opportunity to take advantage of an offer dedicated to the smartphone Google Pixel 7a 128GB, now in all three colors (Light Blue, Ice White and Anthracite Grey). The reported markup is 21% off the MSRP for all colors. You can find the product at this address or via the boxes below.
The advised price for this product it is €509. The current price is the best ever. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.
Google Pixel 7a, the technical details
Here she is data sheet complete with the Google Pixel 7a smartphone:
- Dimensions: 152 x 72.9 x 9mm
- Weight: 193.5 grams
- Display:
- 6.1″ AMOLED
- FHD+ 1080 x 2400 resolution
- Refresh rate at 90 Hz
- Aspect Ratio 20:9
- System on Chip: Google Tensor G2
- GPU: Mali-G710 MP7
- RAM: 8 GB LPDDR5 type
- Storage: 128 GB UFS 3.1 type
- Rear cameras:
- Main Wide 64 MP, f/1.89
- Ultra-Wide 13 MP, f/2.2 120°
- Front camera:
- Main Wide 13 MP, f/2.2 95°
- Wi-Fi Connectivity: 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e
- Bluetooth: 5.3 with A2DP/LE/aptX HD
- Sensors: Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Electronic compass, Barometer, Proximity, Ambient light, Fingerprint
- Colors:
- Anthracite grey
- White ice
- Heavenly
- Coral
- Drums: 4385 mAh
- Memory and price:
- 8GB RAM + 128GB | €509
Don't miss out best offers selected by the Multiplayer.it editorial team
This article includes an affiliate link that may earn Multiplayer.it a commission.
#Google #Pixel #discounted #Amazon #alltime #colors
Leave a Reply