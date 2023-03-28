The Amazon Italy Spring 2023 offers continue and allow us to obtain many discounts on top-level products. An example is the offer for the smartphone Google Pixel 7 Proa device that is now sold with a 17% discount. You can find the product at this address or via the boxes below.

We recall that the Amazon Italy Spring 2023 offers they will be available until March 29, 2023, precisely until 11.59 pm. Obviously, for some products, it is possible that the promotion ends before this day and time, as the number of discount units available may run out. Our advice, therefore, is not to wait too long if you are interested in the product and if the price is right for you!

The discounted price of the product in question is € 750.51, a lower figure than the one that the device recently had, although not the lowest reached. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

Google Pixel 7 Pro it is a smartphone equipped with 128GB of memory, a battery capable of making the phone last over 24 hours, and a very fast chip, the Google Tensor G2, capable of guaranteeing exceptional performance.