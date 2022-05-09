Everything seems ready for Google Pixel 6awith some insiders arguing such as the production of the new Google smartphone has already begun and therefore the official presentation is imminent, a matter of days now.

Mukul Sharma, in particular, refers to the start of production, who also adds several details to this information: the process seems to involve various Asian countries and within thehardware there is a specific chip for NFC.

Google Pixel 6a in an unofficial render

With the start of production, the presentation will necessarily have to take place shortly and the most favorable occasion is probably the conference Google I / O 2022 to be held on 11 and 12 May 2022.

For the rest, the Google Pixel 6a looks like one revision smaller than the already known Google Pixel 6: the design is destined to remain very similar, with the typical rear camera bar and a corresponding form factor, but with a smaller 6.2-inch display. Inside, the same custom SoC based on Google Tensor GS101 and, as cameras, two rear 12 MP main and wide-angle cameras (Sony IMX363 and Sony IMX386).

It remains to be seen if Pixel 6a will come distributed officially also in Italy, given that on this aspect Google has had some somewhat questionable initiatives in the past, with a distribution limited to some countries or some specific models, so it remains to be seen what will happen after the official presentation.