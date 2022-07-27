Despite the price, the Google Pixel 6 is not lacking in key features. The flagship of the latest version of Google’s mobile operating system, Android 12, on the Pixel 6 reaches its full potential, with a handful of unique extras scattered along the way.

Google Pixel 6 why buy it

Template GA02900-GB Model name Google Pixel 6 Product dimensions 15.86 x 7.48 x 0.89 cm; 175 grams Fleece 1 Lithium-ion batteries required. (included) Item model number GA02900-GB Model year 2021 Item number GA02900-GB RAM size 8 GB Memory capacity 128 GB Size of installed flash memory 128 GB RAM memory size installed 8 GB Digital memory capacity 128 GB Operating system Android 12.0 Processor brand Processor Scanner resolution 1080 x 2340 Additional features Touchscreen, USB, Wifi, Camera Components included SIM Tray Ejector, USB Cable Number of items 1 Screen technology OLED Screen size 6.4 inch Display OLED Resolution 1080 x 2340 Pixel Optical sensor resolution 12 MP Are the batteries / batteries included? Yes Batteries / batteries required No Cell composition of the battery / battery Lithium Ion Battery Power Rating 4524 Unknown modifier Cellular technology 5G Refresh rate 90 Hz Type of connectors USB Human input interface Touchscreen Form factor Bar Item weight 175 g

The most important thing to note is that the Google Pixel 6 is the first phone to be powered by Google’s internal Tensor chipset. By ditching Qualcomm and avoiding Exynos and Kirin, Tensor promises a handful of performance and efficiency improvements over past years’ mid-range Snapdragon 765G and represents a new bold future for Google.

The company is once again focusing its efforts on strengthening the Pixel’s camera capabilities. The rear camera is now 50MP, complemented by a 12MP ultrawide unit and a 12MP selfie snapper on the front. The camera’s new “Magic Eraser” tool now allows you to remove objects and people from the image by simply surrounding them while editing.

The Pixel 6’s 6.4-inch AMOLED display is slightly larger, supporting one maximum refresh rate of 90 Hz and HDR10 + playback. It comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage as standard and plus there should be a 256GB option as well.

There’s no question that the Pixel 6’s killer feature is its ruthless price tag

