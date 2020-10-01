Google has launched its new flagship smartphone Google Pixel 5. With the new Pixel phone, the company has also announced the 5G version of Pixel 4a. Both new smartphones have Titan M security chip and Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor. Both the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4A 5G have dual rear camera setup.The price of Google Pixel 5 starts at $ 699 (about Rs 51,400). At the same time, the starting price of Google Pixel 4A5G is $ 499 (about Rs 37,000). Both phones will be available in 5G markets in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, Japan, Taiwan, UK and USA. The first Pixel 4 A5G will be launched in Japan on October 15. After this, the phone will be made available in other countries from November. Pixel 5 will be found in Just Black and Sorta Sage Color.

Google Pixel 5 and Pixel 4A 5G will not be launched in India, but non-5G Google Pixel 4A will come to India. Now Google has revealed that Pixel 4A will enter India on October 17. The handset will be made available for sale on Flipkart.



Google Pixel 5: Specifications

Dual SIM Google Pixel 5 runs on Android 11. This phone has a 6 inch Full HD + (1080×2340 pixels) OLED display. The pixel density is 432 PPI and the aspect ratio is 19.5: 9. To protect the display, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 and refresh rate is 90 Hz. The handset has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor and 8GB of RAM. Google Pixel 5 has 128 GB inbuilt storage which can be increased via microSD card.

Google Pixel 5 has dual rear camera setup for photos and videos. This phone has 12.2 megapixels with aperture F / 1.7 and two 16-megapixel sensors with aperture F / 2.2. Google Pixel 5 has an 8 megapixel front camera for selfie and video. The front and rear camera supports 4K video recording at 60 frames per second.

For connectivity, 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 AC, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS / A-GPS, NFC and USB Type-C ports have been provided. The phone has an accelerometer, ambient light, barometer, gyroscope and proximity sensor. The phone has fingerprint sensors on the rear. The handset has stereo speakers and three microphones.

Google has given 4080mAh battery in Pixel 5 which comes with 18 watt fast charging support. The phone supports wireless charging and reverse charging. The dimensions of the handset are 144.7×70.4×8.0 millimeters and weighing 151 grams.

Google Pixel 4a 5G: Specifications

Dual SIM Google Pixel 4A 5G runs on Android 11. This phone has a 6.2 inch full HD + OLED display. The screen density is 413 PPI. Corning Gorilla Glass 3 has been given for safety. The phone has an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor. RAM is 6 GB. The phone has non-expandable 128 GB inbuilt storage.

Google Pixel 4 A5G has two rear sensors of 12.2 and 16 megapixels. This pixel phone has an 8 megapixel front sensor with aperture F / 2.0 for selfie. The phone supports 4K resolution video recording at up to 60 frames per second.

To power the phone, there is a 3885mAh battery which supports 18 Watt fast charging. The dimensions of the handset are 153.9×74.0x8.2 millimeters and weighing 168 grams. For connectivity, features such as 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 AC, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS / A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C and 3.5mm audio jack have been provided in Pixel 4A5G. The phone has an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, barometer, gyroscope, magnetometer and proximity sensor. The phone has a fingerprint sensor on the rear.

