Apart from iPhone 12, if the most hype is being seen for a smartphone, then it is Pixel 5 of Google’s Pixel series. Till now, it was believed that the company will launch Google Pixel 5 with Google Pixel 4A 5G on September 30, but bad news has been revealed for the users waiting for this device. The launch of this device has been postponed and no new Pixel phone will be launched in September.

The leak, shared by John Prosser, states that only pre-orders of Google Pixel 5 will start from September 30. Apart from this, the official launch of the phone will be on October 15 and buyers will have to wait till the end of October for the new phone. At the same time, the information related to Google Pixel 4A 5G is even worse. Pre-orders for this smartphone can also start from September 30, but the official launch of this affordable device will be on November 19.

This variant will be canceled

Strange that the affordable Google device will not be launched officially until one month after pre-order starts. Apart from this, some leaks and rumors have said that the white color variant of Pixel 4A 5G may be delayed till 2021 and it is believed that this variant can also be completely canceled. Google’s doing so could harm the company’s market because buyers will have got new iPhone models as an option by next month.

Specifications will be like this

Pixel 5 is going to be Google’s 2020 flagship but in this the company has decided to give Snapdragon 765G 5G chipset instead of Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 series. The phone can come with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage and it can get a 6-inch 90Hz OLED panel. A better camera setup can be found in this phone coming with Gorilla Glass 6 Protection. At the same time, the Pixel 4A 5G will be the 5G supported model of the recently launched affordable Pixel 4A.

