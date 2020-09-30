Google Pixel 5 and Google Pixel 4a 5G phones are going to be launched today. Legendary technology company Google is organizing a digital event named ‘Launch Night In’ for this. This event will start at 11.30 pm Indian time. The company said that apart from both phones, new Chromecast and smart speakers will also be introduced. The event can be seen live on the official YouTube channel Made by Google.

Google Pixel 5 (Price and Specifications)

According to reports, the Google Pixel 5 smartphone will come in the same variant 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and in Europe it will cost 629 euros (about 54,000 rupees). It will come in two color options – Black and Green. The phone can get a 6-inch OLED display, which has a resolution of 1080×2340 pixels and a screen refresh rate of 90Hz. Gorilla Glass 6 can be found for the protection of the display.

According to the report, the phone can get Snapdragon 765G processor, 16MP + 12.2MP dual rear camera setup and 8MP selfie camera. The phone can get a 4,080mAh battery, which will support 18 W Qi wireless charging and 5 W reverse wireless charging.

Now Redmi Note 9 phone will be available in open cell, flash cell’s mess ended

Google Pixel 4a 5G (Price and Specifications)

The company has already announced the price of Google Pixel. It will cost $ 499 (about Rs 37,000). The phone can get a 6.2-inch OLED display, which will be full HD + resolution (1080×2340 pixels) and a refresh rate of 60Hz. The display will have Gorilla Glass 3 for protection. The phone can get 6 GB of RAM, 128 GB of storage and Snapdragon 765G processor. It can also get 16MP + 12.2MP dual rear camera setup and 8MP selfie camera. Apart from this, there will be a 3,885mAh battery, which will support 18W fast charging.

See full specifications