Google launched its new pixel phone last night. But the new Google Pixel 5 and Google Pixel 4 A5G will not be brought in India. Instead Google will launch Google Pixel 4A in India, the company has also confirmed the launch date. Google Pixel 4a will launch in India on October 17 and people will be able to buy it through Flipkart. There is already a teaser pace on Flipkart. In which Piscal 4A’s launch date has not been revealed. But Cumming Soon has written on it. However, almost all information related to Phon has come out, except the price.

Google Pixel 4a has a 5.8-inch FHD + OLED display with HDR + support and Gorilla Glass 3 at the top. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor. Pixel 4a comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB built-in storage. There is only one variant of the phone. On the Pixel 4a, you get a 12.2-megapixel rear camera with dual pixel technology, HDR support, and OIS.

This pixel camera comes with features like Portrait Mode, Top Shot and Night Sight. The phone has an 8-megapixel punch-hole wide-angle camera for selfies. The Google Pixel 4a comes with a 3,140mAh battery that comes with 18W charging support. Its connectivity options include a USB Type-C port, 3.5 mm audio jack, single eSIM support and Bluetooth 5.0.