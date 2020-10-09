The Google Pixel 4a smartphone is scheduled to launch today. The phone will be launched at 12 noon. The phone’s sale will begin on October 16 at Flipkart Big Billion Day. The phone has been launched by the company in the US. In this case, all the information about the specifications of the phone has been revealed. Now only the Indian price of this phone is awaited. In the US, the Google Pixel 4a costs $ 349 (about Rs 25,600). In India too, the company can launch it around this price.Coming with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage, this phone has a 5.8 inch Full HD + OLED display with HDR + support. This display comes with Gorilla Glass 3 protection. As a processor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor has been given in this phone.

Google Pixel 4a has a 12.2 megapixel rear camera for photography. At the same time, in this phone for selfie, you will get an 8 megapixel punch-hole camera. Features like Dual Pixel Tech, HDR and Optical Image Stabilization have been provided in the phone for the best photography experience. Apart from this, features like portrait mode, top shot and night site are also available in the phone.

To power the phone, it has a battery of 3,140mAh, which comes with 18 Watt fast charging support. The phone can be updated on Android 11. This phone, which comes in only the black color variant, has features like USB Type-C port, 3.5 mm audio jack and Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity.

