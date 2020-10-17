During the festive sale on shopping sites, many smartphones are coming on sale for the first time and Google Pixel 4a was also included. This phone became the first cell in the Flipkart Big Billion Days cell and this phone was launched at a special price of Rs 29,999. This pixel device went out-of-stock in just 30 minutes. Google has brought this device in only one color and only one storage variant and it has got great response.

A press statement from search engine company Google said, “Google is working on bringing devices and devices to India as soon as possible and will share updates as soon as the stock is available.” Pixel 4a’s sale in India started on October 16 on Big Flip Date Specials on Flipkart and by 12:30 pm all the units of this device were sold. The company has brought this device with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage at a special price of Rs 29,999.

Android 11 operating system

It has been said by Google that the original price of Pixel 4a in India is Rs 31,999 and after the sale is over, the phone can be purchased at this price. This device from Google comes with the latest Android 11 operating system. All the devices in the Pixel series are firstly given new features and updates from Google. Apart from this, the camera performance of the phone also competes with the flagship smartphones. Google is also offering 3.5mm headphone jack in this phone.



Pixel 4a specifications

The smartphone has a 5.81 inch Full HD + OLED punch-hole display with 19.5: 9 aspect ratios and HDR support. This phone with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor has a battery of 3,140mAh, which comes with 18W charging adapter. The phone has a 12.2 megapixel single primary camera and an 8 megapixel selfie camera. Its camera performance is amazing with Google’s software. USB Type-C charging port is available in the device with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. This device only comes in single black color.