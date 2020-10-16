The sale of Google Pixel 4a, the new affordable device of search engine company Google’s Pixel series, has started in India. This smartphone was launched last week and the new design features a square camera module on the rear panel in addition to a hole-punch display. Google’s Pixel Series devices offer the best camera performance and stock Android experience to users. Advanced camera features like HDR + portrait mode and top shot are also provided in the phone.

Price and Sale Offers

Google Pixel 4a has been launched in India at a price tag of Rs 31,999, which is the price of its only 6GB + 128GB storage variant. This phone only comes in black color and can be purchased from e-commerce site Flipkart. Talking about the sale offers on Pixel 4a, a discount of Rs 2000 is being given for limited time and it can be purchased at a special price of Rs 29,999. Additional Instant Discount of 10 percent is also being offered to SBI Card users.

Read: Google Pixel 4A’s camera is awesome, see camera sample

Pixel 4a specifications

The smartphone has a 5.81-inch full HD + (1080×2340 pixels) resolution OLED display. Its aspect ratio is 19.5: 9. This Google device comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor and has 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM. A 12-megapixel camera sensor is available on the rear panel of this phone, with LED flash and OIS support. The phone with 8 megapixel selfie camera has a fingerprint scanner on the rear panel.

Read: Google’s cheap phone will compete with Nord Pixel 4a

Pixel 4a coming with Android 10 operating system will not only get Android 11 update, many new features of Google will also be available before the rest. 128GB internal storage has been provided in the phone, which users will not have the option to increase with the help of MicroSD card. It has a USB Type-C port for connectivity and charging. To give power to the phone, the device has a battery of 3,140mAh, which comes with 18W fast charging support.