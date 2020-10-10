Google has launched its latest smartphone Google Pixel 4A in India. This phone was launched globally two months ago. The price of this phone is being told as Rs 31,999. According to the company, this smartphone will be sold from October 16 on e-commerce company Flipkart.
Google Pixel 4A has been launched in India in only one variant 6GB + 128GB. You will not get much color option in this phone. It is available only in the black color option. You will be able to get this phone at a discount in Flipkart’s Big Billion Days. Right now the company is giving a discount of two thousand rupees on this smartphone.
Google Pixel 4a 5G specifications
The Google Pixel 4a 5G comes with a 5.8-inch full-screen display that includes a transmis hole. This smartphone has been given in polycarbonate unibody with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 for screen protection. It has a 3140 mAh2 battery with 6 GB LPDDR4 RAM and 128 GB storage. The smartphone runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor. Similar camera specs have been provided for photos and videos as the Google Pixel 5. The phone has a 3.5 mm audio jack, stereo speakers and two microphones.
Google Pixel 4a Full Specifications
|General
|Release date
|August 2020
|Launch in india
|No
|Form factor
|Touch
|Body type
|Glass front, plastic back, plastic frame
|Dimensions (MM)
|144 x 69.4 x 8.2 mm (5.67 x 2.73 x 0.32 in)
|Weight (grams)
|143 g (5.04 oz)
|Battery Capacity (mAh)
|Li-Po 4100 mAh battery
|Removable battery
|Non removable
|Fast charging
|Fast charging 18W
|wireless charging
|NA
|colors
|Black
|Network
|2G band
|GSM 850/900/1800/1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
|3g band
|HSDPA 850/900/2100
|4G / LTE band
|1, 3, 5, 8, 28, 38,40, 41
|Display
|Type
|OLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
|Size
|5.81 inches, 83.2 cm2 (~ 83.3% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels, 19.5: 9 ratio (~ 443 ppi density)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Sim slot
|Sim type
|Nano
|Number of sim
|Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|Stand-by
|Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|Platform
|OS
|Android 10
|The processor
|Octa-core (2×2.2 GHz Kryo 470 Gold & 6×1.8 GHz Kryo 470 Silver)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SDM730 Snapdragon 730G (8 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 618
|Memory
|RAM
|6GB
|Internal storage
|128GB
|Card slot type
|no
|Expandable storage
|NA
|The camera
|Rear camera
|12MP
|Rear autofocus
|NA
|Rear flash
|LED flash, Auto-HDR, panorama
|Front camera
|8MP
|Front autofocus
|NA
|Video quality
|4K @ 30fps, 1080p @ 30fps
|The sound
|Loudspeaker
|Yes
|3.5mm jack
|Yes
|network connectivity
|Dublin
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.1, A2DP, LE, aptX HD
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
|radio
|Unspecified
|USB
|3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
|Sensors
|Face unlock
|No
|Fingerprint sensor
|Yes
|Compass / magnometer
|Yes
|Proximity sensor
|Yes
|Accelerometer
|Yes
|Ambient light sensor
|No
|Gyroscope
|Yes
The camera
Talking about the camera, it has a 12.2 megapixel single rear camera, in which features such as portrait mode, top shot and night mode have been given. An 8-megapixel front camera has been provided for selfie and video calling.
OnePlus Nord will compete
Google Pixel 4a 5G may compete with OnePlus Nord. In OnePlus Nord, the company has given a 6.4-inch full HD AMOLED display. The company has given protection of Gorilla Glass 5 in the smartphone. The smartphone comes with Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 765 processor. Also, the Norden has 620 GPUs. 4115mAh battery has been used to power the smartphone.
The company has taken special care of Nord’s camera like the rest of its smartphone. Quad camera setup has been given on the back panel of the smartphone. The Nord has a 48 megapixel primary camera, while an 8 megapixel ultra wide camera, a 2 megapixel macro sensor and a 5 megapixel depth camera. To take selfies, the smartphone has a 32-megapixel front camera.
₹ 24,999
OnePlus Nord Full Specifications
|General
|Release date
|21st July 2020
|Launch in india
|Yes
|Form factor
|Touchscreen
|Body type
|Plastic
|Dimensions (MM)
|158.3 x 73.3 x 8.2 mm
|Weight (grams)
|184 g
|Battery Capacity (mAh)
|4115 mAh
|Removable battery
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|wireless charging
|No
|colors
|Blue Marble, Gray Onyx
|Network
|2G band
|GSM 850/900/1800/1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
|3g band
|HSDPA 800/850/900/1700 (AWS) / 1800/1900/2100
|4G / LTE band
|1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 17, 18, 19, 20, 26, 38, 39, 40, 41, 46 – India
|Display
|Type
|Fluid AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
|Size
|6.44 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels, 20: 9 ratio
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Sim slot
|Sim type
|Nano-sim
|Number of sim
|Dual sim
|Stand-by
|Dual stand-by
|Platform
|OS
|OxygenOS 10.0
|The processor
|Octa-core
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SDM765 Snapdragon 765G (7 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 620
|Memory
|RAM
|6GB RAM, 8GB RAM, 12GB RAM
|Internal storage
|64GB, 128GB, 256GB
|Card slot type
|No
|Expandable storage
|No
|The camera
|Rear camera
|48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP
|Rear autofocus
|Yes
|Rear flash
|Dual LED
|Front camera
|32 MP + 8 MP
|Front autofocus
|No
|Video quality
|4K @ 30fps, 1080p @ 30/60 / 240fps
|The sound
|Loudspeaker
|Yes
|3.5mm jack
|No
|network connectivity
|Dublin
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.1, A2DP, LE, aptX HD
|GPS
|Yes, with dual-band A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, SBAS, NavIC
|radio
|Yes
|USB
|2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
|Sensors
|Face unlock
|No
|Fingerprint sensor
|Yes
|Compass / magnometer
|No
|Proximity sensor
|Yes
|Accelerometer
|Yes
|Ambient light sensor
|No
|Gyroscope
|Yes
OnePlus Nord Price
OnePlus has priced the variant of 8GB RAM and 128GB storage from Nord at Rs 27,999. At the same time, 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variants will be available for purchase for Rs 29,999. 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant will come at Rs 24,999.
