Google has launched its latest smartphone Google Pixel 4A in India. This phone was launched globally two months ago. The price of this phone is being told as Rs 31,999. According to the company, this smartphone will be sold from October 16 on e-commerce company Flipkart.

Google Pixel 4A has been launched in India in only one variant 6GB + 128GB. You will not get much color option in this phone. It is available only in the black color option. You will be able to get this phone at a discount in Flipkart’s Big Billion Days. Right now the company is giving a discount of two thousand rupees on this smartphone.

Google Pixel 4a 5G specifications

The Google Pixel 4a 5G comes with a 5.8-inch full-screen display that includes a transmis hole. This smartphone has been given in polycarbonate unibody with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 for screen protection. It has a 3140 mAh2 battery with 6 GB LPDDR4 RAM and 128 GB storage. The smartphone runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor. Similar camera specs have been provided for photos and videos as the Google Pixel 5. The phone has a 3.5 mm audio jack, stereo speakers and two microphones.

Google Pixel 4a Full Specifications General Release date August 2020 Launch in india No Form factor Touch Body type Glass front, plastic back, plastic frame Dimensions (MM) 144 x 69.4 x 8.2 mm (5.67 x 2.73 x 0.32 in) Weight (grams) 143 g (5.04 oz) Battery Capacity (mAh) Li-Po 4100 mAh battery Removable battery Non removable Fast charging Fast charging 18W wireless charging NA colors Black Network 2G band GSM 850/900/1800/1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 3g band HSDPA 850/900/2100 4G / LTE band 1, 3, 5, 8, 28, 38,40, 41 Display Type OLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors Size 5.81 inches, 83.2 cm2 (~ 83.3% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels, 19.5: 9 ratio (~ 443 ppi density) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Sim slot Sim type Nano Number of sim Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) Stand-by Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) Platform OS Android 10 The processor Octa-core (2×2.2 GHz Kryo 470 Gold & 6×1.8 GHz Kryo 470 Silver) Chipset Qualcomm SDM730 Snapdragon 730G (8 nm) GPU Adreno 618 Memory RAM 6GB Internal storage 128GB Card slot type no Expandable storage NA The camera Rear camera 12MP Rear autofocus NA Rear flash LED flash, Auto-HDR, panorama Front camera 8MP Front autofocus NA Video quality 4K @ 30fps, 1080p @ 30fps The sound Loudspeaker Yes 3.5mm jack Yes network connectivity Dublin Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 5.1, A2DP, LE, aptX HD GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS radio Unspecified USB 3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector Sensors Face unlock No Fingerprint sensor Yes Compass / magnometer Yes Proximity sensor Yes Accelerometer Yes Ambient light sensor No Gyroscope Yes Full Specs Full Specs

The camera

Talking about the camera, it has a 12.2 megapixel single rear camera, in which features such as portrait mode, top shot and night mode have been given. An 8-megapixel front camera has been provided for selfie and video calling.

OnePlus Nord will compete

Google Pixel 4a 5G may compete with OnePlus Nord. In OnePlus Nord, the company has given a 6.4-inch full HD AMOLED display. The company has given protection of Gorilla Glass 5 in the smartphone. The smartphone comes with Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 765 processor. Also, the Norden has 620 GPUs. 4115mAh battery has been used to power the smartphone.

The company has taken special care of Nord’s camera like the rest of its smartphone. Quad camera setup has been given on the back panel of the smartphone. The Nord has a 48 megapixel primary camera, while an 8 megapixel ultra wide camera, a 2 megapixel macro sensor and a 5 megapixel depth camera. To take selfies, the smartphone has a 32-megapixel front camera.

₹ 24,999 OnePlus Nord Full Specifications General Release date 21st July 2020 Launch in india Yes Form factor Touchscreen Body type Plastic Dimensions (MM) 158.3 x 73.3 x 8.2 mm Weight (grams) 184 g Battery Capacity (mAh) 4115 mAh Removable battery No Fast charging Yes wireless charging No colors Blue Marble, Gray Onyx Network 2G band GSM 850/900/1800/1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 3g band HSDPA 800/850/900/1700 (AWS) / 1800/1900/2100 4G / LTE band 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 17, 18, 19, 20, 26, 38, 39, 40, 41, 46 – India Display Type Fluid AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors Size 6.44 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20: 9 ratio Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Sim slot Sim type Nano-sim Number of sim Dual sim Stand-by Dual stand-by Platform OS OxygenOS 10.0 The processor Octa-core Chipset Qualcomm SDM765 Snapdragon 765G (7 nm) GPU Adreno 620 Memory RAM 6GB RAM, 8GB RAM, 12GB RAM Internal storage 64GB, 128GB, 256GB Card slot type No Expandable storage No The camera Rear camera 48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP Rear autofocus Yes Rear flash Dual LED Front camera 32 MP + 8 MP Front autofocus No Video quality 4K @ 30fps, 1080p @ 30/60 / 240fps The sound Loudspeaker Yes 3.5mm jack No network connectivity Dublin Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 5.1, A2DP, LE, aptX HD GPS Yes, with dual-band A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, SBAS, NavIC radio Yes USB 2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go Sensors Face unlock No Fingerprint sensor Yes Compass / magnometer No Proximity sensor Yes Accelerometer Yes Ambient light sensor No Gyroscope Yes Full Specs Full Specs

OnePlus Nord Price

OnePlus has priced the variant of 8GB RAM and 128GB storage from Nord at Rs 27,999. At the same time, 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variants will be available for purchase for Rs 29,999. 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant will come at Rs 24,999.

