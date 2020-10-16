Google’s latest smartphone Pixel 4a has received a great response from users. This phone went out of stock in just 30 minutes in the cell today. The company made this phone available in the Flipkart Big Billion Day Sale. The company has not given any information about how many units of this phone were sold in today’s cell. Given the huge demand of Pixel 4a among users, the company can offer the sale again.Priced at Rs 29,999, this phone gets 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. This phone works on Snapdragon 730G SoC processor. You do not get micro SD card support in Google Pixel 4a. This phone has a 5.81 inch full HD + OLED display with an aspect ratio of 19.5: 9.

The phone has a 12.2 megapixel front camera for photography. At the same time, an 8-megapixel camera has been given in this phone for selfie. To give power to the phone, it has a battery of 3,140mAh. To get the phone charged quickly, it has the support of 18 Watt fast charging.



For connectivity, this phone has Bluetooth 5.0, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac and 3.5mm headphone jack with USB Type-C port. This phone only comes in black color variant. This phone works on Android 10 OS, but it can be upgraded to Android 11.

