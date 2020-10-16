Google Pixel 4a is now available for sale in India. This smartphone has been launched in India only last week. Google Pixel 4a will be available on Flipkart for a limited time at the offer price. Google Pixel 4a comes in only one variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The smartphone is priced at ₹ 31,999, but it will currently be available on Flipkart for Rs 29,999. There is also a 10% instant discount for SBI customers. The smartphone also only comes in a ‘Just Black’ color.

Special features

Google Pixel 4A comes with a new Google Assistant. The new Google Assistant allows users to send text messages and control apps well. The special feature of the phone is that it also includes Google’s special recorder app. Google Pixel 4A 5.81 inch full-HD + (1,080×2,340 pixels) OLED display is available. Which comes with 19.5: 9 aspect ratios and pixel density of 443 PPI. Talking about the software front, the phone runs on the Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G chipset. Android 10 will be available in the phone.

Also read- While shopping online, these 5 things will not be any harm

The camera

Talking about the phone’s camera, the phone has a 12-megapixel aperture F / 1.7 sensor at the back. With this, LED flash light is also found in the smartphone. Features like HDR + support, portrait mode, top shot, night site will also be available in the camera. At the same time, the phone has an 8-megapixel front camera for selfie. Which comes with F / 2.0 aperture. Talking about the other features of the phone, features like 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 AC, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS / A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C and 3.5mm headphone jack have been provided for connectivity in the phone. The phone has a battery of 3,140 mAh. Which comes with 18 Watt charging support. The phone has 128 GB of storage but does not have the facility to have an SD card. You will have to operate with this much storage.