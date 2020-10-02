Tech giant Google has launched its two new Pixel phones Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G in the global market. These phones have not yet been launched in India. But according to the news, Pixel 4a can knock in India this month. Google has also announced its date. Google Pixel 4a can be launched in India on 17 October.
Price not revealed
You will be able to buy Pixel 4a 5G through e-commerce company Flipkart. The teaser page of Pixel 4A has already been seen on Flipkart, although the date was not stated in it. The phone has already arrived in the global market, due to which its features have been detected. At the same time its price has not been revealed in India.
Google Pixel 4a 5G specifications
The Google Pixel 4a 5G comes with a 5.8-inch full-screen display with transmissive holes. This smartphone has been given in polycarbonate unibody with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 for screen protection. It has a 3140 mAh2 battery with 6 GB LPDDR4 RAM and 128 GB storage. The smartphone runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor. Similar camera specs have been provided for photos and videos as the Google Pixel 5. The phone has a 3.5 mm audio jack, stereo speakers and two microphones.
The camera
Talking about the camera, it has a 12.2 megapixel single rear camera, in which features such as portrait mode, top shot and night mode have been given. An 8-megapixel front camera has been provided for selfie and video calling.
OnePlus Nord will compete
Google Pixel 4a 5G Might get a tough competition from OnePlus Nord. In OnePlus Nord, the company has given a 6.4-inch full HD AMOLED display. The company has given protection of Gorilla Glass 5 in the smartphone. The smartphone comes with Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 765 processor. Also, the Norden has 620 GPUs. A 4115mAh battery has been used to power the smartphone.
The company has taken special care of Nord’s camera like the rest of its smartphone. Quad camera setup has been given on the back panel of the smartphone. The Nord has a 48 megapixel primary camera, while an 8 megapixel ultra wide camera, a 2 megapixel macro sensor and a 5 megapixel depth camera. To take selfies, the smartphone has a 32-megapixel front camera.
OnePlus Nord Price
OnePlus has priced the variant of 8GB RAM and 128GB storage from Nord at Rs 27,999. At the same time, 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variants will be available for purchase for Rs 29,999. 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant will come for Rs 24,999.
₹ 24,999
OnePlus Nord Full Specifications
|General
|Release date
|21st July 2020
|Launch in india
|Yes
|Form factor
|Touchscreen
|Body type
|Plastic
|Dimensions (MM)
|158.3 x 73.3 x 8.2 mm
|Weight (grams)
|184 g
|Battery Capacity (mAh)
|4115 mAh
|Removable battery
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|wireless charging
|No
|colors
|Blue Marble, Gray Onyx
|Network
|2G band
|GSM 850/900/1800/1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
|3g band
|HSDPA 800/850/900/1700 (AWS) / 1800/1900/2100
|4G / LTE band
|1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 17, 18, 19, 20, 26, 38, 39, 40, 41, 46 – India
|Display
|Type
|Fluid AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
|Size
|6.44 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels, 20: 9 ratio
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Sim slot
|Sim type
|Nano-sim
|Number of sim
|Dual sim
|Stand-by
|Dual stand-by
|Platform
|OS
|OxygenOS 10.0
|The processor
|Octa-core
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SDM765 Snapdragon 765G (7 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 620
|Memory
|RAM
|6GB RAM, 8GB RAM, 12GB RAM
|Internal storage
|64GB, 128GB, 256GB
|Card slot type
|No
|Expandable storage
|No
|The camera
|Rear camera
|48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP
|Rear autofocus
|Yes
|Rear flash
|Dual LED
|Front camera
|32 MP + 8 MP
|Front autofocus
|No
|Video quality
|4K @ 30fps, 1080p @ 30/60 / 240fps
|The sound
|Loudspeaker
|Yes
|3.5mm jack
|No
|network connectivity
|Dublin
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.1, A2DP, LE, aptX HD
|GPS
|Yes, with dual-band A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, SBAS, NavIC
|radio
|Yes
|USB
|2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
|Sensors
|Face unlock
|No
|Fingerprint sensor
|Yes
|Compass / magnometer
|No
|Proximity sensor
|Yes
|Accelerometer
|Yes
|Ambient light sensor
|No
|Gyroscope
|Yes
read this also
You also have to buy the best camera phone, then take a look at these options
These 5 smartphones with dual cameras can become your choice in the range of 20 thousand
.
Leave a Reply