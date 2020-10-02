Tech giant Google has launched its two new Pixel phones Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G in the global market. These phones have not yet been launched in India. But according to the news, Pixel 4a can knock in India this month. Google has also announced its date. Google Pixel 4a can be launched in India on 17 October.

Price not revealed

You will be able to buy Pixel 4a 5G through e-commerce company Flipkart. The teaser page of Pixel 4A has already been seen on Flipkart, although the date was not stated in it. The phone has already arrived in the global market, due to which its features have been detected. At the same time its price has not been revealed in India.

Google Pixel 4a 5G specifications

The Google Pixel 4a 5G comes with a 5.8-inch full-screen display with transmissive holes. This smartphone has been given in polycarbonate unibody with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 for screen protection. It has a 3140 mAh2 battery with 6 GB LPDDR4 RAM and 128 GB storage. The smartphone runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor. Similar camera specs have been provided for photos and videos as the Google Pixel 5. The phone has a 3.5 mm audio jack, stereo speakers and two microphones.

The camera

Talking about the camera, it has a 12.2 megapixel single rear camera, in which features such as portrait mode, top shot and night mode have been given. An 8-megapixel front camera has been provided for selfie and video calling.

OnePlus Nord will compete

Google Pixel 4a 5G Might get a tough competition from OnePlus Nord. In OnePlus Nord, the company has given a 6.4-inch full HD AMOLED display. The company has given protection of Gorilla Glass 5 in the smartphone. The smartphone comes with Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 765 processor. Also, the Norden has 620 GPUs. A 4115mAh battery has been used to power the smartphone.

The company has taken special care of Nord’s camera like the rest of its smartphone. Quad camera setup has been given on the back panel of the smartphone. The Nord has a 48 megapixel primary camera, while an 8 megapixel ultra wide camera, a 2 megapixel macro sensor and a 5 megapixel depth camera. To take selfies, the smartphone has a 32-megapixel front camera.

OnePlus Nord Price

OnePlus has priced the variant of 8GB RAM and 128GB storage from Nord at Rs 27,999. At the same time, 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variants will be available for purchase for Rs 29,999. 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant will come for Rs 24,999.

₹ 24,999 OnePlus Nord Full Specifications General Release date 21st July 2020 Launch in india Yes Form factor Touchscreen Body type Plastic Dimensions (MM) 158.3 x 73.3 x 8.2 mm Weight (grams) 184 g Battery Capacity (mAh) 4115 mAh Removable battery No Fast charging Yes wireless charging No colors Blue Marble, Gray Onyx Network 2G band GSM 850/900/1800/1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 3g band HSDPA 800/850/900/1700 (AWS) / 1800/1900/2100 4G / LTE band 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 17, 18, 19, 20, 26, 38, 39, 40, 41, 46 – India Display Type Fluid AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors Size 6.44 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20: 9 ratio Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Sim slot Sim type Nano-sim Number of sim Dual sim Stand-by Dual stand-by Platform OS OxygenOS 10.0 The processor Octa-core Chipset Qualcomm SDM765 Snapdragon 765G (7 nm) GPU Adreno 620 Memory RAM 6GB RAM, 8GB RAM, 12GB RAM Internal storage 64GB, 128GB, 256GB Card slot type No Expandable storage No The camera Rear camera 48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP Rear autofocus Yes Rear flash Dual LED Front camera 32 MP + 8 MP Front autofocus No Video quality 4K @ 30fps, 1080p @ 30/60 / 240fps The sound Loudspeaker Yes 3.5mm jack No network connectivity Dublin Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 5.1, A2DP, LE, aptX HD GPS Yes, with dual-band A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, SBAS, NavIC radio Yes USB 2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go Sensors Face unlock No Fingerprint sensor Yes Compass / magnometer No Proximity sensor Yes Accelerometer Yes Ambient light sensor No Gyroscope Yes Full Specs Full Specs

