getty

Suddenly, when you least expect it, your mobile assaults you with a burst of photos of what you were doing on a day like today one, two, three, four years ago. Depending on how you get caught, the robbery makes you funny or it makes you dust. Once it starts, you can’t stop it and you see your life, your people, your world and your past self parade with your eyes from right now. As the algorithm chooses the stamps it wants and not the ones you want, you get surprises, not always pleasant ones. Apart from noting how the bodies are damaged, and the jetas, and that in that photo in which you looked old, ugly and fat now …