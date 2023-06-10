Google Photos is a photo and video storage and sharing service offered by Google. In practice, users can securely upload their images and videos, organize them automatically, search for specific content by keywords and share them with friends and family. The service also offers automatic backup features, photo editing, album creation and the ability to access images from any device connected to the Internet. To make matters worse the service is about to get even richer!

Google Photos: facial recognition will also include people with their backs turned

We’re not kidding, even if your back is turned, Google Photos will now be able to recognize you. Or at least that’s what we’ve learned from some AndroidAuthority tests. The facial recognition within the app is already very useful in itself, as it allows you to organize photos based on the faces portrayed, but now that it will also be able to recognize people from their backs, the service will certainly be able to count on an edge.

But how can such a mechanic work? Most likely going to analyze haircut, body shapes and even clothing. Fascinating even if obviously the results will not always be optimal, but in any case without a doubt an additional piece to a service that already basic can greatly simplify life thanks to Google!